WORK on installing 1,000 on street electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Gloucestershire over the next three years got under way last week, including the first in the Forest.
More than 20 sites were chosen to be part of the first phase of the rollout after residents were invited to give their feedback and work started on the first five sites around the county on Monday October 16.
The first site to which they are being installed in the Forest is Church Street in Newent.
Work is expected to take about three weeks to complete and the chargepoints are due to be operational in the week commencing November 6.
Charge points have also been approved for Eastern Avenue in Mitcheldean, Templeway West in Lydney and Station Street in Cinderford in the first phase of the rollout.
The council says following public feedback, two twin chargepoints are being installed in many locations so four EVs can be charged, to ensure value for money.
However in areas with the greatest parking pressures only two bays for EVs are being marked out initially, before there is demand to fill four bays.
The scheme is funded by the county council and the Department for Transport’s On Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS).
The council says greater availability of public chargepoints will make it easier for residents to switch to EVs. However with one third of homes in Gloucestershire lacking the ability to charge an EV on a driveway, the council and government are prioritising chargepoints in these locations.
These new chargepoints will be installed in public areas, giving residents greater confidence that they will be able to charge their EV either near their home, while working or when out and about in the county.