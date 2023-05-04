A 36-year-old Ross-on-Wye man, has been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of his friend
Kestutis Lekunas has been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of his friend, Nerijus Liukpetris, in Ross-on-Wye in October 2022. The decision was delivered today, Thursday, May 4, at Worcester Crown Court, following Lekunas being found guilty of the murder on March 28, 2023.
The grim event unfolded on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on October 2, after a dispute arose between the two men. They were attending a gathering at Lekunas' residence and went outside, where the disagreement intensified. A physical altercation took place, during which 40-year-old Liukpetris attacked Lekunas. In retaliation, Lekunas re-entered his home, grabbed a knife, and delivered a deadly stab to Liukpetris' neck.
Detective Inspector Steve Cook, the Senior Investigating Officer, conveyed satisfaction with the verdict and extended condolences to Liukpetris' family. He also underscored the severe consequences of knife-related violence, remarking, "This case exemplifies the disastrous outcomes that can arise from impulsive decisions made in heated moments."
Detective Inspector Cook added, "Our thoughts are with Nerijus's family during this challenging period." He stressed that knife usage is unacceptable and will not be condoned, hoping that this case serves as a potent warning to those engaging in knife crime that legal repercussions will follow.