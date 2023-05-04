The grim event unfolded on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on October 2, after a dispute arose between the two men. They were attending a gathering at Lekunas' residence and went outside, where the disagreement intensified. A physical altercation took place, during which 40-year-old Liukpetris attacked Lekunas. In retaliation, Lekunas re-entered his home, grabbed a knife, and delivered a deadly stab to Liukpetris' neck.