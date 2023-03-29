A man has been found guilty of the murder of his friend in Ross-on-Wye last autumn.
Kestutis Lekunas, 36, was found guilty today, at Worcester Crown Court.
On 2 October 2022, Lekunas stabbed his friend, 40-year-old Nerijus Liukpetris, on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye following a disagreement.
The pair had been at a party at Lekunas’ house that evening and after stepping outside became involved in an argument
Following the argument, an altercation took place where Nerijus assaulted Lekunas. Lekunas then went back into the house and came back outside with a knife, where he delivered the fatal stab wound to Nerijus’s neck.
Detective Inspector Steve Cook, leading the investigation, said: “I’m pleased with today’s result and that justice has been done for Nerijus’s family.
“Although this was an isolated incident, it highlights the devastating impact that knife crime can have.
“The use of knives is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated. I hope today’s case sends a clear message to those who are involved in knife crime that we can and do take action.”
Lekunas will be sentenced on 27 April at Worcester Crown Court.