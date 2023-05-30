Ross-on-Wye man faces charges for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
West Mercia Police confirmed that the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Brendan Lawson of Henry Street, Ross-on-Wye, was taken into custody and subsequently charged. As the police spokesperson noted, “Mr. Lawson stands accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.”
Lawson appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on May 29. Following the court proceedings, he was remanded into custody with the requirement to appear at Worcester Crown Court on June 14. The charge is in relation to an incident at Spur Retail Park in Hereford on Saturday, May 27.