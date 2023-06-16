A preliminary hearing at Staines Magistrates' Court in June saw the company enter guilty pleas for a single count of neglecting a general health or safety obligation to someone other than an employee, as well as two counts of breaching a health and safety regulation.
Another accusation of neglecting a general health or safety duty to a non-employee was dismissed, due to a lack of evidence being presented.
The prosecution detailed how PGL Travel Limited, located on Penyard Lane, Ross-on-Wye, had overlooked measures to safeguard individuals outside its employment from potential hazards.
Specifically, the company had not installed safety measures to prevent finger entrapment in doors at its Marchants Hill Centre in Hindhead, Surrey, on May 26, 2021.
The court also heard how such protective devices had not been fitted at the same facility during a subsequent period spanning from May 26 to October 21.
With these allegations on the table, the case has now been adjourned, with the sentencing set to take place at Staines Magistrates' Court on October 2.