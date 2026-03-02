A COUNCIL risks being plunged into chaos after a long-running dispute saw five of its members resign at once.
The five had previously raised concerns over governance at Caldicot Town Council and in a statement said they “do not believe sufficient progress has been achieved” to address the issues they had highlighted.
A statement issued by the council said it “does not recognise the suggestion that there are ongoing governance failings” and it operates in accordance with its rules, statutory legislation, national regulations and its code of conduct.
Four of the five had walked out of a council meeting in October when they highlighted frustrations that bodies responsible for overseeing standards on local volunteer councils, which can employ their own staff, said they either wouldn’t, or couldn’t, take up their complaints.
The dispute is understood to originate with the appointment of council clerk Mark Tredwin in September 2024, initially on a probationary period, before being confirmed as a permanent appointment earlier in 2025.
Complaints had been lodged against the clerk who is understood to have the support of a majority of councillors, though it now has six vacancies due to the resignations and recent death of another councillor.
Among the issues raised was an allegation a staff member had been blocked from returning to work following a period of absence due to sickness and personnel matters within the council as well as relationships between the clerk and the disaffected councillors.
Matters have now escalated with the resignation of councillors Jill Bond and Rachel Grumach, who represent the West End ward, Tony Easson who represents the Dewstow ward and Castle Ward councillors Robert Wilsher and John Woodfield.
Three of the five were elected as Labour councillors, though Tony Easson who is also a Monmouthshire County Councillor was most recently listed as independent following his suspension from the Labour Party and Rachel Grumach and John Woodfield were elected as independents.
In a statement the five said: “The decision reflects shared and long-standing concerns about governance, organisational effectiveness, and the overall working environment within the council, impacting delivery to the Caldicot community.”
They said during the past 15 months they have sought to address the issues raised through “proper channels” within the council and external organisations.
“While these engagements were undertaken in good faith and in the interests of securing improvement, the councillors do not believe that sufficient progress has been achieved to address the underlying issues, ” the statement issued by the five said.
Caldicot Town Council’s statement said resignations are “always a matter of regret” and thanked the five for the service but said there would be no detrimental impact on how the council functions.
It said: “Like many councils, Caldicot has experienced periods involving employment matters which have placed pressure on administrative capacity. Members have consistently been advised that the greatest risk to the council’s effectiveness arises not from governance structures themselves, but from divisions within the membership and any failure to adhere collectively to agreed governance procedures, standing orders and the code of conduct.
