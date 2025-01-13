Pressure on local hospitals over the course of the past week has led a Critical Incident being declared this afternoon by Aneurin Bevan Health Board.
“We have taken this decision as our services are currently experiencing exceptional demand due to a combination of increased emergency attendances of very sick patients, high levels of winter virus infections on our wards, and an increase in the number of patients who are delayed in hospital awaiting discharge,” said a health board spokesman.
“We continue to ask for your support by only attending if it is life threatening, or you have a very serious injury.”
The health board is urging anyone who feels they need medical help, to think carefully about the services they choose as going to the right place to receive advice and care will help ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed and enable medical teams to provide timely treatment for patients most in need.
Patients are asked to consider visiting a local pharmacy, your GP, visiting https://111.wales.nhs.uk/selfassessments or calling NHS 111 for advice. You can also ring 111 if you need to access urgent primary care when your own GP surgery is closed.
Minor Injury Units such as Nevill Hall treat a range of injuries, such as:
• Limb injuries which include broken bones (fractures) and minor joint dislocations
• Wounds, grazes, & minor burns
• Head injuries provided there is no loss of consciousness or taking blood thinning drugs
• Face injuries provided there is no loss of consciousness
Find your nearest Minor Injury Unit here: https://abuhb.nhs.wales/hospitals/enhanced-local-general-hospitals/minor-injury-units/