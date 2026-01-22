A HISTORIC former town pub which suddenly closed without notice just over two years ago has been put up for sale at less than half the previous asking price.
Legend has it that the Grade II-listed 16th century Queen's Head Inn on Monmouth's St James Street is where Oliver Cromwell was shot at by a disaffected Royalist in May 1648, while staying there on his way to the Civil War siege of Chepstow Castle.
Having been shut since December 2023, the former pub with guest rooms is being marketed with freehold at £250,000 – much less than the £520,000 price tag in 2022.
No information was provided about the shutting of the Queen’s Head just before Christmas 2023, which rocked staff and regulars, and came just days after The Club – the former town Conservative Club in nearby Whitecross Street – also closed its doors, with neither venue reopening since.
The Tudor-framed Queen’s Head had been sold into private ownership by Pubco in 2013 followed by a full renovation, and was unsuccessfully marketed in 2022 prior to being leased.
But as the Beacon reported at the time of its closure the following year, staff were suddenly informed by email that the business had shut and they were out of a job.
That came just six weeks after the pub ended 18 years of live music on Wednesday and Sunday nights, which had been run with Music in Monmouth, and had attracted many top class musicians.
Over two years on, the empty commercial premises have now been remarketed as a "Grade II Listed Building with links to Oliver Cromwell" by Lambert Smith Hampton under the tagline "restructuring, hotel'.
The brochure says: "The Queen’s Head is a 16th century Grade II-listed building steeped in heritage and character.
"The property comprises a detached three-storey former public house with external wood cladding.
"The ground floor comprises two bars, a restaurant/ dining room, breakfast room, a commercial kitchen, an office with a basement/cellar.
"There is owners' accommodation on the first floor with 2/3 bedrooms, in addition to guest accommodation providing six en-suite rooms... and a small courtyard to the rear of the building which can be accessed off Wyebridge Street."
At the time of the Queen’s Head’s closure in the normally profitable run-up to Christmas, the hospitality sector were facing soaring winter energy prices amid the then Tory Government’s removal of the price cap.
The shutting of the old Monmouth Conservative Club came just over two years on from a major upgrade and reopening as ‘The Club’, after the Grade II-listed building was taken over by The Association of Conservative Clubs.
The rebranded Whitecross Street venue had become popular in town since ending the requirement for membership, featuring big screens for watching sport and other events.
But at the end of November 2023, it suddenly posted: “Important announcement. It is with the deepest regret that The Club (formerly known as the Conservative Club) will be closing its doors from Friday, 1st December.”
The Club, Queen’s Head and ACC were asked to comment at the time, but did not respond.
