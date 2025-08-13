USK Valley locals can often be heard saying that they’ve never heard of any of the bands at the Green Man Festival, which is once again being held from August 14-17 at the Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell.
But actually – whisper it – some regular attendees can sometimes be heard saying it too, writes Nancy Cavill.
This year, one of the many, many bands in attendance at Wales biggest annual festival has made enough headlines to cross most people’s radar – Thursday night’s headliners, the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap.
It seems likely that recent press coverage will guarantee a large, curious audience who may, or may not, like the music.
But it’s never the case that one band makes a festival – the whole point is the plethora of music on offer and the almost overwhelming choice.
So much so that dedicated music fans often make use of the ‘Clashfinder’ website which shows which bands overlap and dictates whether you give up your cosy pitch on a terrace overlooking the Mountain Stage to hike up to the Far Out tent which borders what is known locally as ‘the back lane’ to Llangynidr.
As a Green Man veteran, every year I promise myself I will explore more than just the big main stages, the Mountain and the Far Out and
I always intend to check out the wide variety of guest talks and the ‘Last Laugh’ comedy tent – including award-winning Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-Mclean – but will I get there or will I be sidetracked by some new music I’d never heard of?
And that’s the beauty of the festival experience for those who worry they don’t know the names on the bill. It doesn’t matter, the secret is that you’ll enjoy it whatever happens.
