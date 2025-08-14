THE DEAN Forest Railway will be operating a reduced service this weekend following an collision between an engineering train and a bridge
There were no injuries in the collision between the train and the Grade II-listed St Mary’s bridge near Lydney Church at around 10.30am this morning (Thursday).
The footpath between the town centre and Lydney bypass, known as The Cut has also been closed for safety reasons.
“Thankfully, nobody was harmed by the incident, and our staff and volunteers are now working with the Office of Rail and Road and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.
“We will be running a reduced service this weekend – half the line between Norchard and Parkend, and we will give further updates when we are able to do so.”
