THE DEAN Forest Railway will be operating a reduced service this weekend following an collision between an engineering train and a bridge

There were no injuries in the collision between the train and the Grade II-listed St Mary’s bridge near Lydney Church at around 10.30am this morning (Thursday).

The footpath between the town centre and Lydney bypass, known as The Cut has also been closed for safety reasons.

A statement issued by the railway said: “At approximately 10:55 hours this morning (Thursday 14th August) there was an incident involving an engineering train and the Grade II listed bridge at St. Mary’s Halt on our line at the Dean Forest railway.

“Thankfully, nobody was harmed by the incident, and our staff and volunteers are now working with the Office of Rail and Road and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

“We will be running a reduced service this weekend – half the line between Norchard and Parkend, and we will give further updates when we are able to do so.”