Whilst August is considered to be a summer month, I always think it should be connected with autumn – mainly because of the ‘au’ bit. My early mornings sitting outdoors with Yogi have certainly felt very autumnal recently, with a chill in the air and often a light mist filling the valley. My garden also has as many berries as flowers on display now – adding to that autumnal feel. Anyway, whether summer or autumn, there is some interesting Welsh folklore associated with this month.
It is considered a lucky month for weddings and travelling, and children born under ‘golden August skies’ were believed to be very fortunate indeed. On the other hand, fog in August is considered to be a sign of a severe winter with frost and snow.
This is also the month that sees the cuckoo packing up and heading off to sunnier climes, and therefore is associated with ‘endings’ and marking a change of seasons. And possibly the weirdest folklore of all – people thought that eating cabbage in August was believed to attract death.
Despite being accused of being a bit of a hermit, I always insist that I am not ‘anti social’, just ‘pro solitude’. And one of the many things I love about my job is that I often don’t contact or hear from some people from one year to the next. Whilst I realise that sounds a bit strange, it is simply a seasonal thing.
As we approach apple juicing time, I have just had my annual chat with Susy Arnold. Susy is the director and secretary of Sirhowy Hill Woodlands C.I.C and always a breath of fresh air to chat to. Amongst many of the things she does, Susy (and her ‘woodlands team’) take the apples that many of my clients don’t use, for juicing, and the apple juice is then sold in their shop to help fund various ‘Woodland projects’. It’s a lovely way to avoid apples going to waste – and there is a bumper crop this year.
Rather humbly described as, ‘A community interest company run by committed volunteers, helped out by dog walkers and residents of the local surrounding communities,’ Sirhowy Hill Woodlands is a regenerated nature reserve in Tredegar. I really can’t do justice to the amount of work they have done, continue to do, and have plans to do but you can find out more details at www.sirhowyhillwoodlands.co.uk Or contact Susy directly with regard to ‘donating apples’ – or time, money or expertise.
If you have a glut of apples this year then maybe invest in your own apple press, or club together with a few friends or neighbours for one. There is a huge range on the market now, since ‘the good life’ has become more popular and I can highly recommend ‘juicing your own’ – for both the satisfaction and taste.
Thank you to everyone who let me know that ‘my’ episode of Weatherman Walking was re-run recently. Originally screened years ago, I met Derek in Crickhowell, we walked up to the Table Mountain and across to the Darren. There I ‘confided’ in him that it was where I used to go to overlook and enjoy the Greenman Festival held on the Glanusk Estate - without the crowds. And, as he pointed out, without the cost.
Apparently it has since become a popular spot to go and view the Festival, which coincidentally is being held this weekend. Do enjoy the elevated view point if you fancy it and can find it. But I won’t see you there – I have found a new spot. Pro solitude, remember!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.