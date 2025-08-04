It is for this reason, when I started Awaken, I was hiding, not many people know that, in fact I probably didn’t at the time, however I was. Having gone through burnout and been bullied out of a thirty-year senior corporate career I didn’t want previous managers or colleagues to know what I was doing so I created a brand which unless they researched, they wouldn’t know who was behind it. Awaken has served me well and while it is scary, as change always it, the time feels right to let it go, retire it and step out as ‘me’