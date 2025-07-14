I have already harvested lots of pea shoots, rocket and coriander grown in large tubs this year, but despite regular watering and harvesting one or two of the tubs are past their best. So I’ll tip them out and redo them for the latter part of the season. I’ll add some fresh compost, but I’m also going to shred some of Yogi’s incontinence sheets and add those. They are obviously designed to absorb and ‘trap’ water so should help to keep the compost hydrated. I’ve used nappies to line hanging baskets before now, which has worked a treat, so this should work in much the same way. I’ll also line the tubs with the absorbent sheets too, as most of the ‘water run-through’ happens when the compost shrinks away from the sides of the container.