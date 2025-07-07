Other bitey things that punch above their weight at this time of year are the tiny ‘flower bugs’, which are only twice the size of a full stop. They must be 90% teeth as the bite they inflict is not unlike a horsefly - don’t even get me started on those clowns. Also called ‘no-see-ums’ for obvious reasons, the flower bugs don’t seem to have any reason for biting other than attention seeking. They are particularly active on warm afternoons and seem to prefer slightly sweaty people. Some people react more to the bite than others and may itch or swell slightly.