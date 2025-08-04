As Yogi and I enjoy our slow sniffari’s in her dotage, I spend a bit of time looking up at tree canopies as I stand and wait for the sniff to be sniffed and the pee-mail to be sent. I love the different perspective it gives you of a tree. And in doing so have noticed a few other things too. I walk past one particular Sycamore every day and hadn’t noticed that it has ‘naturally braced’ itself by fusing two limbs about 20 feet high. I assume it has done it itself as there would be no real need to intervene with this particular tree being in a farmers field. But years ago proper old fashioned gardeners used to do it deliberately to add support to large limbs on a substantial tree. More often or not it was done in large gardens or parklands, where they had the trees, the gardeners and the knowledge.