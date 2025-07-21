I don’t recall seeing as many ladybirds as I have lately, for a long time. I remember being ‘hit’ by a swarm when I was on my motorbike about 20 years ago and also seeing a huge amount of them whilst walking over the old Severn Bridge about 10 years ago. I also remember being bitten by the ladybirds in the first swarm. The first time I realised they could bite. Apparently it was so hot they were actually looking for any form of hydration – even blood or sweat. They were also the good old fashioned, native ladybirds whereas the masses that escorted me over the Severn Bridge 10 years later were the Harlequin variety.