THE Dean Theatre will be performing family favourite panto Sleeping Beauty in Ross-on-Wye next month..
It’s curtains up for the production at Lydney Town Hall for four shows starting on Friday (January 19) before moving onto the Laruppez Centre in two weeks' time..
The show follows on from the success of the company’s previous panto, Treasure Island.
It has all the elements of a traditional family pantomime – a flirty dame (Simon Moore), three good fairies (Leanne Allport, Tracy James and Tor Obermaier).
Tilly Hampton is Princess Rose, the title character, and Diane Watkins is Prince Williams who must rescue her from 100 years of slumber with a kiss.
In a first for the Dean Theatre Company, the villain – Deadly Nightshade (Lara Pipistrelle) – is played by a woman.
Her sidekick, Snivel, is played by Matte Black.
Show director Caroline Foligno said: “The whole look of the show is vibrant with brilliant costumes, dancing, wonderful illuminated fairy wings and not to mention the scary dragon.
“There is a strong cast of over 25 people whose ages range from 12 years old to over 70 and they are all from our local area.
“The beautiful scenery is painted by talented local artist Joe Luker whilst the wonderful props are created by Steve Wilson, Louise Toft and other cast members.”
There is also an impressive array of costumes with Simon, as the dame, having to make five changes.
“The changes are a challenge,” he said.
“The show is good fun and if we are enjoying it on stage, the audience enjoy the show too.”
Last year the Dean Theatre Company won the South West District Achievement award for the panto Treasure Island with NODA – the National Operatic Dramatic Association – concluding: ““This was a whole company achievement with everyone on stage working together to entertain the audience.”
Caroline added: “Come along and be whisked away to Fairy Land for a few hours while supporting your local theatre company.
Tickets are available from www.thedeantheatrecompany.com and are priced from £9.50 to £12.50
The shows start at Lydney Town Hall on Friday (January 19) at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.
There are also performances at The Larruperz Centre, Ross on Wye on Friday, February 2 at 7pm, Saturday February 3 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday February 4 at 2pm.
The Dean Theatre Company’s summer show is a murder mystery play called “Murder Inn” and will be staged in the same venues in June and July.