As the last Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas approaches, the Daffodil Line bus service, connecting Ross, Newent, and Ledbury, promises a plethora of entertainment options for locals and visitors alike.
Kicking off the weekend's festivities is the Yfest music festival at Ross Rugby Club, spanning from Friday evening to Sunday. But the excitement doesn't stop there. The Ledbury Carnival, a Family Fun Day at the Black Dog in Newent supporting Cancer Research, and a vintage car rally at the Royal Oak Much Marcle are all on the agenda.
For those seeking a more peaceful experience, Hellens in Much Marcle is offering an extra opening day on Bank Holiday Monday.
Moreover, as August draws to a close, the Daffodil Line bus service reminds passengers of their "Kids Go Free August" promotion. The initiative has seen a surge of young riders, many of them experiencing the service for the first time. The Daffodil Line team expresses their delight at the success of the promotion and hopes to bring it back next summer.
Whether you're in the mood for festivals, carnivals, or simply a relaxing day by the river at Ross with the summer's final Sunday band session, the Daffodil Line has something for everyone. For more details on these events and others, check out the "What's On" section.
Additionally, families looking for a budget-friendly day out are encouraged to follow Laura's journey to Westons and beyond for a memorable experience.