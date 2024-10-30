A NEW study has revealed the UK cities and towns where it is easiest to get a pint, with Gloucester ranking second in the list.
The research, conducted by online gaming and leisure experts, play-book-slots.com, gathered data from Bing Maps to find the number of pubs per 10 km2 in each UK city and town, ahead of the Halloween celebrations.
Gloucester has the second-highest number at 38.22 - 206% higher than the UK average. There are 48 pubs in the area, with dog-friendly “The High Orchard” proving top choice for pub-goers.
A spokesperson for play-book-slots.com said: “The analysis reveals that many cities and towns with the highest number of pubs per 10 km2 are based in the south, suggesting British pub culture is significantly more prominent in this region.
“Despite being known for its drinking culture, no Scottish cities or towns feature in the UK’s top ten places to get a pint. In Scotland, the most accessible place to find a pint is Edinburgh, which ranks twelfth among all UK cities and towns.”
Gloucester narrowly lost the top spot to Swansea. The city has 45.38 pubs per 10 km2, which is 263% above the national average of 12.51 pubs per 10 km2. There are 57 pubs in Swansea, with The Swigg being most popular among visitors.