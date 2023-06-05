No-one told me that the Wireworks Bridge had been closed, so I set out with some visitors that week to take the circular walk from the Old Tintern Station Heritage Centre to Brockweir Bridge, along the Gloucestershire side of the River Wye, along part of Offa’s Dyke path, crossing the Wireworks Bridge in Tintern, and back past the ancient St Michaels church at Tintern Parva and so to the Station along the Monmouthshire side of the Wye.