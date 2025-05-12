LAST Thursday, May 8, the country commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day).
Events were held across the country from morning to late evening, and The Forest of Dean was no exception.
In Ruardean Hill, Drybrook, guests arrived from 6.30pm to the Ruardean Hill Sports Club, and then made their way over to the Pan Tod Beacon, passing the highest point in the Forest of Dean, where the VE flag was later raised.
Stalls were all around, along with a food van, keeping those in attendance fed throughout the night.
Friends of Pan Tod organised the event, led by Trevor Roach and Jackie Pearce, who gave thanks to other assistants and attendees.
These included the Gloucestershire Army Cadets, Police Cadets, 1st Ruardean Scouts, Gloucestershire Police’s PCSO Coe and PSCO Ravenhill, Drybrook Parish Council, Forestry England, Ruardean Woodside Village Hall, Jeff Clements of Vintage Vehicles, Drybrook Ladies Choir, Bill Gwilliam Tombola Donators, John Howells Groundscape - and Parkend Silver Band, who played spectacular 1940s music.
It was an evening of remembrance, commemoration and a show of community spirit. People of all ages watched on as groups marched, music from Parkend Silver Band played, and Drybrook Ladies Choir sang.