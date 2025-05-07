Extracts from Haberdashers Monmouth School’s students of yesteryear have been uncovered and shared with us as we delve into their thoughts on VE Day 80 years ago.
Monday, May 7:
“The whole house listened to the 9 o’clock news in the senior sitting room. We listened to it in our sitting room. The “cease-fire” was announced. Churchill was to broadcast tomorrow at 3pm and tomorrow was to be VE Day and the next day, a national holiday.”
“There was a terrific uproar in the senior sitting room and people immediately started to dance around the corridors. We had to shut our sitting room door and listen hard to hear the rest of the news.”
“Hostilities were to end officially at one minute past twelve tomorrow night but to save lives the “cease-fire” order was given today.”
“Miss Potts, who was on duty, had her work cut out to put the house to bed. They were all dancing up and down the corridors, singing and shouting. After a time, all the Upper Vs, subs and prefects went out on to the front lawn to have a look at everyone.”
“They were all hanging out of the windows and had already put up flags, or things, which were at all red, white or blue. We found some flags in the confiscation cupboard and took them round the forms.”
VE Day — Tuesday, May 8"by Mary Phillipson (née Gray) 1939-1945:
“This morning, we got up in school uniform, but many people wore something red, white and blue, either ribbon posies or flowers.”
“We had a practice for the school service afterwards and at 11 o’clock we had the service in the hall.”
“The church wasn’t available, but Canon Knight came up here. We had a lovely service.”
“I played in the orchestra. In the afternoon we went to the pictures to see “Pride and Prejudice” and later that evening we took part in the torchlight procession through the town.”
“After watching the bonfire, we went across Chippenham onto the Wye Bridge to see the floodlit school. It looked like a mirage.”
“We got back to school at about midnight, had something to eat and went to bed.”
Iona Mcgregor, 1947:
“Of course, the most memorable time was the few days following the announcement of Victory. After we had listened to the evening news at 9 o’clock the whole building was in an uproar till late at night.”
“The next morning, Canon Knight conducted a Thanksgiving Service in the Hall, and in the afternoon the boarders went to the picture house.”
“In the evening, we took part in a torchlight procession which marched from the Wye Bridge up through the town of Chippenham.”
“None of us is likely to forget the stream of blazing torches going down Monnow Street or the noisy jubilation round the enormous bonfire by the Market Place.”
“The next day in perfect weather the boarders dispersed for the day on various expeditions. In the evening there was a party, a bonfire, and a candlelight procession round the grounds.”