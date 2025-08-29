LYDNEY Town Hall is set to host a unique day of vintage fun, with a fundraising event in aid of Great Oaks Hospice.
On Sunday, August 31 from 1pm to 4pm, the community is invited to take a trip back to the 1950s and 1960s, and enjoy a day of music, dancing, and a vintage tea party.
There’s something for everyone. From delicious cream teas of Nanny Knit’s famous homemade scones served on vintage china with clotted cream and jam, to fabulous dancers who will take to the floor with Jive Rock’N’Roll, Lindy Hop, Balboa, Swing and Ceroc.
A spokesperson for Great Oaks Hospice said: “It’s always a lovely atmosphere. Lydney Town Hall is a fab venue, perfect for dancing and of course, it’s raising money for the hospice!”
Fundraising events such as this raise much-needed money for Great Oaks Hospice which supports over 1000 patients, carers and their families in the local community when they need it the most.
This event is always very popular. Music requests are welcomed by DJ Pete Stead, and the day is guaranteed to feature Runaround Sue, in addition to The Stray Cat Strut. Popular groups will also be in attendance, including Monmouth Lindyhoppers, and Jive on the Wye.
Tickets are £5 for entry or £10 which includes a cream tea with homemade scones, clotted cream and jam with tea and coffee. Children’s tickets are £5 including the cream tea with a cold drink if preferred, with a family ticket of 2 adults and two children £20.
Guests who would prefer other cakes please state at the time of booking - however, tickets are almost sold out. If you wish to book a ticket, you can email events@ great-oaks.org.uk or telephone 01594 811910.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.