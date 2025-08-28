PUPILS from Parkend Primary School took first prize at the village carnival with their float based on the computer game Minecraft.
The road to the carnival field was lined with crowds who watched lorries, vintage vehicles and walking entries passed by.
The Carnival Queen was Gia Percival, a pupil at Parkend School.
The parade was led by Lydney Town Crier Tim Embon and the Bream Silver.
The carnival, which is in its 59th year, was opened by Group Captain Anny Reid, the
She praised the hard work of the organisers and the quality of the entries.
There was a range of attractions on the field as well as the flower and vegetable show.
