Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8.15am August 29 to 11.59pm September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 northbound, Pencraig o/s Steppe House Farm, Immediate / Urgent Lane closure on behalf of Welsh Water.
• A40, from 9pm August 28 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M48, from 9pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion - vehicles under 7.5t. Via M48 westbound, exit, junction 2, return M48 eastbound, Diverion - vehicles over 7.5t via south along the A403 to Avonmouth and continue their journey from there to the M5.
• A40, from 8pm September 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to Huntley - two-way signals for electrical works.
• A40, from 9pm September 3 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over to Highnam, lane closure for drainage works.
• A417, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M4, from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.