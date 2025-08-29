The Rising Sun in Woodcroft was granted £6,073 for a project to purchase and install solar panels on the south facing roof, while Wylderne Limited was granted £6,646. This grant is for an energy efficiency project at the Wilderness Centre in Plump Hill, to purchase a de-stratification fan to blow rising warm centrally heated air back down into the room. They will also work to replace all windows with double glazed sympathetically designed alternatives, and to replace the fire doors.