The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over Rbt to Highnam - lane closure for drainage.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Edgwood House to Hingham Woods - two-way signals for LA works.
• A417, from 9pm August 28 to 6am August 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• A40, from 9pm August 28 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40, both directions, Highnam Rbt to Over Rbt, lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M48, from 9pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion - vehicles under 7.5t. Via M48 westbound, exit, junction 2, return M48 eastbound, Diverion - vehicles over 7.5t via south along the A403 to Avonmouth and continue their journey from there to the M5.
• A40, from 8pm September 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to Huntley - two-way signals for electrical works.
• A40, from 9pm September 3 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over to Highnam, lane closure for drainage works.
• A417, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.