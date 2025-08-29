CARERS of the community will have the opportunity to speak with a member of NHS Gloucestershire, as its Carers Bus visits the Forest of Dean during a tour this September.
At each location, the staff can be greeted between 9.30am and 3pm. On Monday, September 15, the bus will be at Coleford’s Clocktower, and on Monday, September 29, it will be at Tesco in Cinderford. The final Forest of Dean location is Tesco in Lydney on Monday, September 30.
Elsewhere in the county, the bus will stop at Stow Market on September 1, Fairford Market Place on September 3, Cirencester Market Place on September 17, and Tewkesbury Dobbies.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “If you support someone, come and chat with us, pick up resources, and find out what support is available near you.”
No booking is required, you can simply turn up and speak with the staff.
