It’s hard to believe but Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are now fast approaching the deadline for their September Antiques and Collectables sale. The sale is already full for furniture but there is still plenty of space for smaller items. This auction features a special section for Silver, Gold & Jewellery and entries have been pouring in as clients want to make the most of the pre-Christmas rush.
A vintage 9ct gold snake form bangle by Cropp & Farr has an articulated body which curls around your wrist whilst his eyes are set with rubies – estimated at £600/£800 he is sure to slither off happily to a new home! Whilst on an animal theme - a fabulous diamond encrusted leopard brooch features two pins so that it can be draped on your lapel or even crawling up your back onto your shoulder.
Estimated at £2,000 to £3,000 he was hand made to order and is set with sapphire eyes and over three hundred diamonds. Gold items in general are selling well beyond many vendors expectations with a gentleman’s 22ct gold wedding band surprising the owner when it was estimated at £900/£1,200.
Other jewellery items include a range of diamond rings whilst a variety of coloured stones are also proving to be very popular at the moment. Antique jewellery is in particular demand and Smiths are keen to make the most of this current trend after the dramatic results received for older pieces in their August sale.
This could be the perfect time to clear out any old boxes of jewellery which are lurking in the drawer - having been inherited - but never worn. Even vintage and antique costume jewellery can provide some spectacular results, with many people being completely unaware of the treasure they have hidden away right under their noses.
Smith are also inviting further entries of ceramics, glass, silver, paintings and collectables. Interesting items consigned so far include an Art Deco enamel sign for ‘Karpol’ car polish from the 1930s.
Depicting two angular men in green and black and the straight forward catch phrase ‘Buy it Here’ - it is in good condition for its age and estimated at £200/£300. Another entry of vintage dolls includes two early 1960s Sindy dolls complete with their original outfits including tweed skirts, a brown duffel coat and homely knitted red hat, brown jumpers and headscarf. Such a nostalgic treat is bound to pull at the heart strings and leave their £60/£100 estimate far behind.
Further entries are invited by appointment with the final deadline on Wednesday 3rd of September. Please telephone 01531 821776 if you wish to chat with a valuer or make an appointment. Further information can be found on the website at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
