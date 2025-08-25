‘Naked ladies’ are also extremely drought tolerant – as this years blooms have proven – and are a valuable food source for pollinators such as bees, providing nectar and pollen late in the season. Do be warned though, whilst they are great for wildlife, all parts of the plant can be toxic if ingested by humans or pets. Whilst I always think, ‘why would you eat a crocus anyway?’ in this case, the leaves come through the ground after the flowers have died back, and therefore will be out at the same time as wild garlic. They look quite similar, so I think that’s the thing to be more careful about – although don’t add the flowers to your salads either.