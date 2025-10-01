EDUCATION chiefs have announced the results of reviews into bus transport to three schools in Monmouthshire.
Monmouthshire County Council agreed to look again after withdrawing transport for some pupils at Chepstow Comprehensive, The Dell Primary in Chepstow and Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary in Portskewett.
The review followed petitions which claimed the routes from St Arvans to Chepstow Comprehensive, Mathern to The Dell and Caldicot to Archbishop Rowan Williams were too dangerous for children to walk.
Following independent assessments, the route from St Arvans was reclassified as “unavailable” meaning that transport will be reinstated.
But the assessors agreed with the council on the other two routes so the decision to withdraw transport will stand.
Cllr Laura Wright, the council's Cabinet Member for Education, said: "These alterations to home to school transport demonstrate that we are listening to the concerns of parents and we will make changes when they have been shown to be necessary.
“The independent assessments of these routes to schools ensure that the council's procedures are thoroughly tested and robust - and we have acted quickly in response to the findings.
“We will continue working to improve the home to school walking infrastructure, allowing people to take more sustainable journeys whenever possible."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.