LYDNEY’S Dial-a-Ride bus service has benefitted from over £63,000 to help purchase their first electric minibus and offer residents of the Forest a zero-emissions travel option.
Lydney Dial-a-Ride is a friendly door-to-door transport service for those people who do not have their own transport and are unable to use public transport.
They operate a fleet of fully accessible minibuses capable of carrying wheelchair passengers and other seated passengers.
And now the operators of Lydney Dial-a-Ride have received funding for a zero emission bus, which is fully electric and designed for regional areas.
Gloucestershire County Council was successful in their bid for funding from the Department of Transport to support the introduction of zero-emission buses in the county.
“This is one of five projects we’re supporting with our Rural England Prosperity Funding, and it will help people access local shops, services and training or employment locations,” said Forest of Dean’s cabinet member for economy, Cllr Johnathan Lane.
He added: “Its fantastic news that Gloucestershire County Council has been successful in their bid for funding from the Department of Transport and that we’re able to provide some additional funding to help provide zero-emissions travel in the Forest of Dean.
“To do this with a zero emissions electric vehicle is another step towards our end ambition to be a carbon neutral district by 2030.”