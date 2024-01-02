THE Forest of Dean and Wye Valley region is set to be hit by Storm Henke today (January 2).
Heavy wind and rain is to be expected for most of the day, according to the Met Office.
An amber weather warning - the second most severe - for wind began at 10am today and lasts until 8pm.
A yellow warning for wind then takes its place until 9pm.
A yellow warning for rain was also issued from 5pm last night until 9pm tonight.
Residents are to expect potential flooding, disruption to power lines and public transport during this time.