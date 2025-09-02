Calling all dog lovers! Your furry friend could be in for the walkies of a lifetime this autumn as Forestry England launches a wonderfully whimsical treasure hunt across the nation's forests. Twenty-one lucky pups (and their humans) will discover Gromit's Golden Tickets hidden inside Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trail packs, unleashing a tail-wagging bounty of prizes that would make every doggy bark with joy!
Winners receive delightful Wallace & Gromit goodies, a full year of forest adventures with Forestry England membership, a fabulous OS deluxe picnic blanket, cutlery set and water bottle perfect for forest feasts, Gromit's very own raincoat and sou'wester outfit for your four-legged friend to sport on drizzly day walkies, plus collar and lead, and a Caboodle Weekly Meal Plan.
This golden opportunity builds on the runaway success of the Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trails which you can find at Mallards Pike. The trails see dogs and their owners enjoying specially designed routes with fun challenges like the 'Gromit seconds' sit test and celebratory "cheese Gromit!" photo opportunities while searching for criminal mastermind Feathers McGraw.
Dan Weston, Forestry England Recreation Manager, says; "We've seen tails wagging with delight on our Forest Walkies trails. Now we're adding an extra sprinkle of excitement with Gromit's Golden Tickets. There's nothing quite like seeing the joy on both dogs' and owners' faces as families explore the forest together – and who knows, you might just discover a golden surprise along the way!"
So, grab your lead, encourage the family to put on their walking boots, and bring your best friend to the forest this autumn. With golden tickets hiding in packs across the country, your next forest adventure could be the start of something truly special!
For more information and to find your nearest forest and join the golden ticket hunt, visit the Forestry England website.
