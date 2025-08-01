FOUR members of a Wye Valley family have been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after their neglected dog had to be put down by a vet.
The Chepstow defendants also received suspended prison terms after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to their black and white collie Spot.
Laurie Murdin, 32, Matthew Murdin, 22, Nicola Murdin, 58, and Robert Murdin, 75, of Bulwark Road, Bulwark, were sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The court was told they had failed to address the cause of Spot's poor bodily condition and weight loss and failed to provide veterinary treatment for large tumours invading the dog’s nasal and oral cavities, which had caused severe infection.
In a statement, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Danielle Wilson said she visited their home last December and found Spot outside.
“I heard loud snorting noises as Spot approached the front door from the garden... which sounded like gargling... When Spot came into the light fully, I saw that face was misshapened due to lumps.”
His nose was pointing to the right, his forehead was enlarged and his left eye squinted.
"He moved all of his limbs slowly, and his head and hips were lowered,” added ARO Wilson.
“Spot was underweight... I could see his waist was thin and could feel his spine and both hips easily.”
When Spot stumbled into the hallway wall he slightly lost balance but later collapsed, and despite being rushed to the vets, had to be immediately euthanised owing to the severity of his condition.
“The roof of the mouth was bulging from a growth and there was a black growth to the back of Spot’s throat," she added.
The court heard that all four defendants had expressed remorse over their neglect.
They each received an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and were ordered to pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge each.
Matthew Murdin also received a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
