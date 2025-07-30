A CHEPSTOW community theatre group has been growing in popularity and going viral, as it gears up for its next production.
Perform Chepstow will be at WyeDean School between Thursday, August 7 and Saturday, August 9 to showcase its take on Monty Python’s Spamalot. Thursday and Friday’s performance starts at 7.30pm, while Saturday is at both 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
As part of its promotional material, created and run by volunteers, the group’s TikTok page has exploded, with one video receiving over 500,000 views. Last year, its Beauty and the Beast promotion hit over two million.
Stephanie Dean, who is leading the social media and marketing said: “We’re not a big-budget company but people respond to authenticity and silliness, and we’ve got plenty of both!
“The show is full of knights, killer rabbits, flying cows, and ridiculous fun. It’s perfect for families and local audiences!”
The show comes from Monty Python’s Spamalot, a hilarious comedy following King Arthur’s absurd quest for the Holy Grail, packed with songs, laughs, and classic Monty Python silliness. The production promises big laughs, outrageous costumes and a celebration of community theatre at its most joyful.
Perform Chepstow has recommended it as a Parental Guidance (PG) rating, as some humour may not be suitable for younger children, and parental discretion is advised.
The viral content has helped shine a spotlight not just on the production, but on the talent, humour, and heart of a thriving local arts community.
The cast includes local performers aged 18 to over 50, many of whom balance jobs, studies, and families while rehearsing weekly.
The group is renowned and received accolades last year from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA), including Best Set Design and Production Support.
