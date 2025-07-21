Families looking for magical outdoor adventures this summer can now meet a beloved storybook character in the heart of the Forest of Dean. Stick Man, from the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, will be making a special appearance at Beechenhurst on Thursday, August 14.
This free event promises a fun-filled day for children and their grown-ups, combining storytelling, play, and the great outdoors. Alongside the chance to meet Stick Man in person – perfect for a family photo – visitors can enjoy the interactive Stick Man trail through the woods, a selection of lawn games, colouring in and crafts, and lots more free activities.
Emily Fergusson, Forestry England Recreation Manager, said: "We're so excited to have Stick Man visiting Beechenhurst this summer. It's a brilliant day out for families who love the story and want to enjoy our beautiful forest at the same time!"
There will be five meet-and-greets with Stick Man across the day, which are on a first-come, first-served basis. The afternoon meet-and-greet will be a Special Educational Needs (SEN) session, designed to be quieter with less queues. This session will be for pre-booked visitors only, with limited spaces available. To book, please email [email protected]
This event compliments Forestry England’s year-round Stick Man activity trail, which you can find at Beechenhurst until January 2026. On these trails, kids can follow Stick Man's journey home while learning about forest wildlife through fun, hands-on activities. To make the adventure even more special, families can purchase a £4 activity pack from Beechenhurst Cafe. The pack includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system. Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each exciting challenge.
You don't need to book – just turn up on the day and join in the fun. For full event information, visit: forestryengland.uk/forest-event/events-beechenhurst/stick-man-fun-day-beechenhurst
