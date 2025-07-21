This event compliments Forestry England’s year-round Stick Man activity trail, which you can find at Beechenhurst until January 2026. On these trails, kids can follow Stick Man's journey home while learning about forest wildlife through fun, hands-on activities. To make the adventure even more special, families can purchase a £4 activity pack from Beechenhurst Cafe. The pack includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system. Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each exciting challenge.