THE FOREST of Dean District Council has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting military personnel and their families by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant alongside other organisations across Gloucestershire.
The move reinforces the council’s pledge to support those who have served in the Armed Forces, as well as those currently serving and their loved ones.
Forest of Dean Armed Forces Member Champion, Cllr Alan Preest, said: “It’s hugely important to us that we support members of the Armed Forces and that we have re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant. We're continuing our work with partners to support past and current serving members of the Armed Forces, as well as their families through the Forest of Dean Armed Forces Support Network.”
The Forest of Dean Armed Forces Support Network was set up after census data in 2021 showed that more than 3,900 residents in the district identified as veterans.
Through the network, council officers work closely with service charities and the Armed Forces community to ensure veterans and their families are informed about events and support available to them.
That includes help applying for the HM Armed Forces Veteran Card, advice on GP practices that are part of the Veteran Aware scheme, and access to mental health and wellbeing support through organisations such as Op Courage and Help for Heroes.
The council will also continue to play a key role in organising and supporting events such as Remembrance Sunday and Armed Forces Day.
Cllr Preest added: “By signing the Armed Forces Covenant we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring our veterans and their families are recognised and supported in practical ways.”
The Armed Forces Support Network is currently inviting feedback from anyone connected to the military, including spouses, carers and children, to help shape the future of support services in the Forest of Dean.
