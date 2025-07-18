A rehabilitation specialist has revealed how specific gardening activities can significantly improve the health of older adults, with some tasks offering unexpected physical therapy benefits.
Research published in Clinical Medicine shows that gardening impacts health through multiple pathways, combining physical activity with social interaction and exposure to nature and sunlight, which can reduce blood pressure and improve vitamin D levels in summer months.
Naomi Patrick, Clinical Director at Medella Home Physio & OT, believes certain gardening activities can help manage conditions like arthritis and balance problems while providing essential mental health benefits for elderly people.
Naomi Patrick said: "Gardening is a complete therapy package that older adults naturally enjoy. Many common gardening tasks mirror the exercises we prescribe in physiotherapy sessions, but in a much more engaging setting."
Naomi told us what she thinks are the six unusual health benefits that gardening gives those over 60. Read them below!
[1] Digging and soil preparation builds strength and stamina
Digging garden beds works muscles that help maintain independence. The pushing and lifting motion targets the quadriceps, which are crucial for getting up from chairs and climbing stairs.
The activity demands moderate to high energy expenditure, similar to exercises prescribed for cardiovascular health. Studies collected by the Royal College of Physicians show that digging ranks high among calorie-burning activities, making it an excellent form of exercise for older adults who might resist formal workout routines.
Just 30 minutes of digging twice weekly can help maintain muscle mass that naturally declines with age. For those with reduced strength, using long-handled tools can make the task manageable while still providing benefits.
[2] Pruning and hedge trimming improves joint mobility
Pruning requires controlled movements that work through the full range of motion in shoulders, elbows and wrists. These actions can help maintain joint flexibility and may reduce stiffness in people with early-stage arthritis.
The reaching and snipping motions help maintain the upper body mobility that's essential for everyday tasks like dressing, cooking and personal care. Research shows these movements can be as effective as targeted exercise therapy for certain conditions.
For those with painful joints, we recommend using lightweight, ergonomic secateurs and taking regular breaks. The garden doesn't mind if you spread this task across several days.
[3] Seed planting and transplanting enhances dexterity and coordination
Fine motor skills often decline as we age, but the precise movements needed for handling tiny seeds provide perfect therapy for maintaining hand dexterity.
Activities requiring finger dexterity stimulate neural pathways that help maintain brain-to-hand connections. Research indicates that older adults who regularly engage in such tasks show better hand function than their non-gardening peers.
Working with seeds and small plants creates the same benefits as therapeutic putty exercises we use in rehabilitation, but feels purposeful rather than medical. The satisfaction of seeing plants grow adds emotional benefits that clinical exercises simply can't match.
[4] Weeding and garden maintenance improves balance and prevents falls
Bending, kneeling and shifting weight while weeding strengthens the same stabilising muscles that prevent falls. These movements challenge your balance systems in a natural, functional way.
Research published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity found gardeners were 30 per cent less likely to report falls than non-gardeners, with improved gait and balance being significant factors in this reduction.
The garden provides a variable terrain that challenges stability more effectively than indoor environments. These natural balance challenges help maintain the reflexes needed to prevent falls, which become more common as we age.
[5] Harvesting and gathering stimulates cognitive function
Harvesting requires memory, planning and problem-solving. Remembering which plants need picking, when they're ready, and how to handle each type engages multiple cognitive pathways.
The activity combines physical movement with mental tasks, creating what researchers call ‘dual-task training’, a proven method for maintaining cognitive function in older adults. Studies show such activities may help delay cognitive decline.
The satisfaction of collecting what you've grown also triggers reward centres in the brain, boosting mood and motivation. This natural reward system can combat depression, which affects many older adults.
[6] Designing and planning gardens reduces stress and anxiety
Garden planning is tremendous therapy for mental wellbeing. The creative process reduces stress hormones while long-term planning gives older adults a sense of future and purpose.
According to research from the King's Fund, gardening becomes increasingly important as we age, particularly for identity and independence. Surveys show it ranks among the most important activities for those over 65.
Creating beauty and order in a garden space provides a sense of control that can be therapeutic, especially for those experiencing health challenges that feel beyond their control.
Patrick noted that older gardeners should take certain precautions, including using raised beds to reduce back strain, gardening during cooler parts of the day, and staying hydrated.
These simple activities can help older adults maintain independence and improve quality of life. The garden offers a perfect space for both physical rehabilitation and mental restoration, with results you can literally see growing before your eyes.
