MEN of the Chepstow community are invited to join a brotherhood in a free and unique ‘Bloke’s Wellbeing Bushcraft’ group.
The group was started by Paul Jones, 43, a distribution manager for Royal Mail, who led the first walk in March 2024 as a way to save men’s lives, offering opportunities to heal and process mental wellbeing through bushcraft, rucking and walking.
The group, which can vary in numbers on a weekly basis, designates a five kilometre or one hour walk, meeting at Chepstow Leisure Centre Thursday nights at 7pm. With Paul’s lead, the men are able to talk, open up or simply enjoy the evening, benefiting from fresh air, exercise, and the beauty of nature in Chepstow.
Paul Jones said: “The main purpose of the group in my opinion is to save men’s lives. I genuinely believe, in the short time we’ve been doing this, I’ve saved people’s lives by coming to this group. If I run this group for two years, twenty years, and save just one person’s life, I’ve done my bit. That’s my drive, not financial, not ego - we’re saving lives.”
Paul explained that often it may take a while for men to start talking, and this is one of the biggest concerns around men’s mental health and wellbeing. Sharing and opening up to anybody about what’s going on can significantly help, but typically men do not do this enough.
Paul said: “Too many men have taken their own lives, and it’s got to stop. As men, we’re uptight. We don’t like to share, we’re tough, we’re the alpha male of society - but that in reality isn’t true. We’re complex. Some guys come here and it might take them a number of sessions to put down their barriers, but when they feel comfortable enough, they start sharing, and that’s a beautiful thing to see.”
There are different routes which the group takes depending on factors like the weather. The routes include the Wye Valley Walk, a loop of Barnet’s Wood or a loop of St Arvans.
The group is also supported by Chepstow Racecourse, who allow them access once a month to be able to drive their cars out to Piercefield Park, use an area of woodland to camp in, and build a small, communal fire pit.
The activities that the group do are always safe and respectful to nature. Being at one with the environment as a brotherhood allows the men to not only open up, but to feel a sense of achievement.
Paul explained some men find the walks help them feel much better physically and mentally, providing motivation to keep going.
Paul added: “My message to give the community would be to be kind to yourself. If you’re having issues, talk to someone. It’s good to talk. Nature is your healer.”
Along with the wellbeing group, Paul also runs a mobile Bushcraft School. For more information on the group or the school, you can visit Paul Jones Bushcraft School on Facebook, or email [email protected].
