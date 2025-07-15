HARTPURY University and College has announced a three-year research partnership with Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA UK).
The university says it marks a new chapter in understanding the life-changing potential of equine-assisted activities for disabled people, the unique role that horses play in delivering these experiences, and the positive impact such activities have on the horses' own wellbeing.
Bringing together RDA UK’s 56 years of practical experience with Hartpury University’s internationally recognised research and equestrian expertise, the collaboration will explore how equine-assisted services can address the social, health, and educational inequalities experienced by disabled people.
Michael Bishop, CEO of Riding for the Disabled Association UK said: “This partnership is an important milestone for us,”. “RDA has long seen the profound health and wellbeing outcomes for disabled people engaging with equine assisted activities. Through this collaboration, we can create the robust evidence base needed to elevate our impact, demonstrate the value of the horse to society, unlock funding, and shape future policy. We’re excited to work with Hartpury University to further embed equine-assisted activity within the wider health, education, and care sectors.”
The research will also contribute to elevating the standards and professional recognition of the equine-assisted sector and workforce and developing best practices in equine welfare.
Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor, Principal and CEO at Hartpury University and College added: “We’re proud to work alongside RDA UK to push the boundaries of what we know about equine-assisted activity. It’s a chance to contribute to something that’s making a real difference, and to back that up with strong, meaningful research.”
The formal partnership was launched at the RDA UK National Championships, the UK’s largest inclusive equestrian event, on Friday, July 11 at Hartpury’s top-of-the-range Equestrian Centre.
Hartpury has proudly hosted the National Championships since 1994, underscoring its longstanding commitment to inclusion, innovation, and excellence in equestrian education.
The university said it is rooted in the shared belief of the power of horses to transform lives, and the new partnership lays the foundation for long-term impact, shaping the future of inclusive equine assisted activities in the UK and beyond.
Riding for the Disabled Association featured in The Forester in August last year, as the Royal Forest of Dean’s team prepared to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
The Forest of Dean group is run out of Chaxhill House, Chaxhill, Westbury on Severn and often has fundraising events such as coffee mornings.
The group is composed of volunteers and is the only of its kind in Gloucestershire. It provides a valuable service for people with learning and physical disabilities, including wheelchair users with their specially adapted carriage.
The carriage driving group meets every Tuesday and Thursday mornings and offers carriage driving sessions for people with varying degrees of physical and mental disabilities, including wheelchair users.
You can find out more about the Royal Forest of Dean’s Riding for the Disabled group by reading the Forester’s article online, or by visiting its social media for further contact information.
