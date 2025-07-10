HARTPURY University has secured its position among the UK’s top institutions, ranking sixth nationally for academic support in the 2025 National Student Survey, placing it within the top five per cent of all UK universities for the second consecutive year.
The National Student Survey (NSS) results are based on feedback from final-year undergraduate students across the country. They show Hartpury as number one in the county and the South West.
Along with this, Hartpury’s other regional and national highlights included being in the top 10 per cent of English universities for ‘teaching on my course’, the top 20 per cent of UK universities for organisation and management, and first in Gloucestershire for learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, organisation and management, and Student Union representation.
Rosie Scott-Ward, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Hartpury University said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Hartpury once again recognised among the UK’s leading universities in the NSS. These results are a direct reflection of our talented and dedicated academic and support teams, and our close-knit learning community.
“It’s particularly encouraging to see high levels of satisfaction across a wide range of courses, demonstrating the strength and consistency of the Hartpury University student experience.”
Hartpury’s specialist areas have also shone. It has seen an increased interest in agriculture subjects in recent years, and now ranks number one in the UK for teaching, assessment and feedback, academic support, and student voice, in that subject area.
Business and Management is another notable area of success, making the top five in the UK for assessment and feedback and academic support, and number one for organisation and management.
Hartpury University said the NSS results reinforce its reputation as one of the UK’s most student-focused higher education providers, offering a dynamic, supportive and professionally relevant learning environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.