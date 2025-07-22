FORESTRY England has announced a brand-new addition to the popular Forest Walkies with Wallace and Gromit trail at Mallards Pike: the Find Feathers activity.
The interactive and dog-focused Forest Walkies trail invites visitors to follow a two-mile circular route using their smartphone’s maps to find a series of panels.
Each panel offers a playful challenge for you and your dog, plus a crossword clue to solve. The new Find Feathers activity is linked to these panels, adding an extra layer of fun for children and families, encouraging them to complete extra challenges and find Wallace & Gromit’s old adversary, Feathers McGraw, who is ‘hidden’ somewhere along the end of the route.
Dan Weston, Forestry England Recreation Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to bring even more ‘cracking’ fun to the Forest Walkies trail with the inclusion of the new Find Feathers activity. It’s a great way to get families outdoors, enjoying nature, and making memories with their dogs.”
The Forest Walkies trail is open daily, and visitors are encouraged to download the route via the OS Maps app and pick up an activity pack before setting off.
The trail, launched in partnership with Aardman and Ordnance Survey, is designed to be a joyful outdoor experience for dog lovers and families alike. With themed panels, dog-friendly games, and now the Find Feathers activity, the trail offers a unique way to bond with your four-legged friend while exploring the surroundings of Mallards Pike.
Activity packs are £5 and include an exclusive Forest Walkies with Wallace and Gromit tote bag and bandana for your dog, as well as fun activity leaflets and stickers. By completing the crossword in the trail activity leaflet, visitors can also be in with a chance to win a dog-friendly holiday worth up to the value of £1,500 for the whole family.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.