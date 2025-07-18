THE CHEPSTOW Agricultural Society is inviting residents to join them as it hosts the Chepstow Show in the centre of Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday, August 9.
Chepstow Show has run in the local area for decades and enables the best of rural life to be put on show for the residents of Monmouthshire, the Forest of Dean and beyond.
The show has many sections including livestock; where sheep will compete for trophies, horticulture; where the longest runner bean will be crowned, and homecraft; where the best jams and chutneys will be awarded prizes.
It will also feature vintage vehicles, an enter on the day fun dog show, food hall and craft marquee. Attendees will enjoy live music running all day at the show, along with a circus, workshop, and a show. Elsewhere, the day will feature a variety of trade-stands along with children's rides and a public bar.
A Chepstow Agricultural Society spokesperson said: “Volunteers work hard through the year and on the run-up to the show to put the event on. Please come along for a great family day out in the beautiful Wye Valley!
“The Society is very grateful to its sponsors who help to enable the show to be put on and its members and Vice Presidents who also support the show year-on-year.”
The show will open at 9am with the main ring attractions to start at 10am. It will include a display from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, a carriage driving display, a vintage vehicle display, Usk Valley Gun Dogs, Grand Parade of Livestock and the Come Bye Sheepdog display-with ducks.
The entry fees are £12 for adults and free entry for under 16s. Show membership is also available which enables access to the ringside marquee with catering facilities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.