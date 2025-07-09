NHS Gloucestershire reminded residents to check-in on vulnerable residents, as temperatures rise.
After the MET Office reported another heatwave is likely on the way, Forest residents are reminded to keep themselves and others safe.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Anyone can become unwell when the weather is hot, but some are at higher risk than others. Look out for older people, people with long-term health conditions and young children who may find it more difficult to stay cool and hydrated in high temperatures.”
The rise in temperatures is expected to last until Monday, July 15, according to the UK Health Security Agency, who issued the yellow Heat Health Alert for the South West.
Jason Kelly, MET Office Chief Meteorologist said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month. This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.”
In the UK, a heatwave is officially defined when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, which is different with each county.
While some residents may decide to head for the waters during such high temperatures, the RNLI issued a reminder that there is still the risk of cold water shock.
Ross Macleod, Water Safety Manager from the RNLI, said: ‘Even in hot weather, the seas around our coasts are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users.”
Safety advice in a heatwave can be found online.
