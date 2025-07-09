AN increase in bee activity has been noted by residents of the Forest of Dean.
While it’s unclear, the extra activity could be a result of more bee-friendly planting efforts, the effect of the recent ‘no-mow-May’, more public awareness of the pollinators, or the increase in temperature.
Lydney Town Council expressed its jubilation of the number of bees. Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to see so many bees out and about this year.
“Bathurst Park, the town tubs, and our wildflower areas are absolutely buzzing with activity. It's the most we've seen in years. It’s wonderful to see that all the planting efforts are paying off and our pollinator pals are enjoying the warm sunshine and blooming flowers.”
