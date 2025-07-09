GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging parents and carers to introduce children to learn about cooking safety through activities in the kitchen.
It comes as part of the Fire Kills campaign which looks to raise awareness about fire safety risks in the home and encourage preventative measures.
The Fire Service believes with the summer holidays fast approaching, children across the Forest of Dean will be spending more time in the kitchen, so it’s important to make sure that they know the hazards.
Nathaniel Hooton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There are lots of creative ways to teach children about fire safety when cooking, and it’s vital that they know what to do if the worst should happen.
“Alongside the melting, mixing, and making, why not take the chance to pass on your fire safety know-how? Test your smoke alarms as part of the activity and remember to never leave a child alone with a hot hob and help keep them safe by moving matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.”
The Fire Service also gave the top tips for staying safe in the kitchen this summer, from the Fire Kills Campaign.
It said to take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, remembering to take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk. If a pan catches fire, do not take any risks. The Service advises that you get out and call 999.
Once you have finished cooking, it’s important to double check that your hobs and oven are all switched off fully.
It also advised that tea towels, dishcloths and loose clothing need to be kept away from the cooker and hob, as they can easily catch fire. Another highly flammable substance is hot oil, so you should take extra care when cooking with it.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Fire, said: “Half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen - often because of distractions like phone calls or family. So whatever happens elsewhere in the home, always make sure you have one eye on the hob or oven.”
All cooking appliances need to be kept clean and in good working order, as build-up of grease and fats can easily ignite a fire. However, it’s important you also take care with electrics and ensure leads and appliances are away from water. Grills however should be out of the way of curtains and kitchen rolls.
Critically, the Service says you should have a plan in place. Ensure you are highly prepared by getting at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them monthly. Using the Service’s “Test-it Tuesday” method makes it much easier to remember.
Ensure you have an escape plan in place and you have accounted for any vulnerable people in the household who may need extra assistance to escape the property.
More fire safety tips for your home can be found via the Gloucestershire County Council website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.