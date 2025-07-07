GLOUCESTERSHIRE local authorities are working together to gather feedback on how local services can best meet the needs of residents both now and in the future, after the government announced its intention to reform the local council structure in Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire County Council said public feedback is crucial for planning, regardless of the eventual council structure. Residents are invited to share their views from now until Saturday, August 9.
Currently the county is served by one county council and six district councils, however the proposed changes aim to replace these with unitary councils, which would place services under fewer, larger authorities.
