BOOKINGS for Gloucestershire County Council’s summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) opened today (Monday, June 30).
Nutritious food and free activities are on offer to help keep children in the county happy, healthy, and entertained.
Children in reception to year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals can take part. Gloucestershire County Council is also extending holiday activities to all children in the county through its Holiday Activities Programme (HAP) using grant funding.
Cllr Ben Evans, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and care at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “There’s a huge variety of activities on offer for children this summer. I encourage families to visit the website and create an account, so they are ready to book.
“School holidays should be a time of fun and discovery for every child. We’re supporting families by offering engaging activities, encouraging active lifestyles, and helping young people build confidence and friendships that last well beyond the break.”
Both the programmes run during the school summer holidays which begin on Monday, July 21, but activity dates may vary slightly between schools.
To book activities, families must create an account and add a profile for each child taking part in activities. Details for an emergency contact must be included and up to date.
This summer, there are a variety of options to choose from, including drama and science workshops, sports and games, art and crafts, music and dance.
The programme is very popular. In 2022, over 60 per cent of those eligible for the programme participated in activities.
The programme continues to grow, with the county council and its six district partners now working with over 50 activity providers across Gloucestershire.
