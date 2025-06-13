Dan Weston, Recreation Manager for Forestry England at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre said: "Our goal with the FOD Women’s Takeover Day is to create a space where women feel seen, supported, and stoked to embrace cycling. Whether you’re a complete beginner just starting out, or an experienced rider looking to connect with a like-minded community, this day is for you. It’s about sharing a passion for the outdoors and building a network of confident female riders here in the beautiful Forest of Dean."