FORESTRY England will host the first Forest of Dean Women’s Takeover Day on Saturday, June 21 between 9am and 7pm at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre.
In collaboration with Whyte Bikes, the event aims to create a welcoming, supportive, and empowering atmosphere for riders of all skill levels.
The day is designed to break down barriers and build a strong, inclusive community, offering a unique opportunity for women to build confidence on the trails, learn new skills, and connect with like-minded riders.
Dan Weston, Recreation Manager for Forestry England at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre said: "Our goal with the FOD Women’s Takeover Day is to create a space where women feel seen, supported, and stoked to embrace cycling. Whether you’re a complete beginner just starting out, or an experienced rider looking to connect with a like-minded community, this day is for you. It’s about sharing a passion for the outdoors and building a network of confident female riders here in the beautiful Forest of Dean."
Forestry England said the day is packed with a range of activities for all abilities.There will be social rides, led by experienced riders on the forest's famous trails, with separate groups for families, beginners and advanced riders.
There will also be an opportunity to test the latest models from Whyte Bikes in a real-world trail environment, or join the Dean Trail Volunteers and learn trail building skills in a supportive social space.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “We believe the trails should be for everyone. All ages, all abilities, all bodies, all backgrounds. So grab your bike, bring your mates, and get ready to roll.”
Alongside the event, Forestry England is working with the University of Bristol on their Fostering Inclusive Action Sports project, designed to tackle gender inequality in mountain biking.
